BTU Protocol Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $44.15 million and approximately $21,423.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.64 or 0.00869884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00100336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00040939 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.