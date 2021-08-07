Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $338.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,643,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,006,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $338.25 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $175.89 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

