Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $338.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.10.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BURL opened at $338.25 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $175.89 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.98.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.