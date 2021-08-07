Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BZZUY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

