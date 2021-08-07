BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

