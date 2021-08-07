Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Shares of CZR opened at $90.50 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.30.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.16%.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 232.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,220.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.