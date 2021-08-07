Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,464. The company has a market capitalization of $467.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSTE shares. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

