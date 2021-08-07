Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of CVGW opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

