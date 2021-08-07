California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 34,708 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of PAVmed worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 66.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $644.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.