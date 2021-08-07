Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

