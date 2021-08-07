Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.60. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,920 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,274. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

