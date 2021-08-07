Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells $2,143,694.88 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

