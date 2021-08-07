Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,244,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,775,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,059,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $122.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.67.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.