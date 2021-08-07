Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $316,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.62.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,777 shares of company stock worth $23,711,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $770.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $714.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $777.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.