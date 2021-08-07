Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $501,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

