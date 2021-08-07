Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,703 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

