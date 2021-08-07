Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 820 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

SIMO opened at $80.00 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

