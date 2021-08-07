Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $433,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $3,957,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $32.09.

