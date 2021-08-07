Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.84. 2,218,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,870. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.39. The stock has a market cap of C$49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total transaction of C$688,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,011,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

