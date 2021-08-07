Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$19.47 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

CFPZF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

