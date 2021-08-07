Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFX. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market cap of C$429.24 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

