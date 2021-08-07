Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 967,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cannae has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.