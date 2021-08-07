Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%.
Shares of CNNE stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 967,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cannae has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
