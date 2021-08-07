Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.73 on Friday. Cannae has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 42.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $40,604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 512.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 913,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.