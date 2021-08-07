Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.