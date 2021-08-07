Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

