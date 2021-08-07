Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,021,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,301,000 after acquiring an additional 376,359 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

