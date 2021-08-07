Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $478,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SQM opened at $50.15 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

