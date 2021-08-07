Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $356,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $3,604,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $632,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19.

