Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

Get Capital Power alerts:

TSE:CPX opened at C$42.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$28.14 and a 1-year high of C$42.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 119.60%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.