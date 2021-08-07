Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of QGEN opened at $52.36 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

