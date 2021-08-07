Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,960 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCICU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $3,724,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,868,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,665,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of JCICU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.