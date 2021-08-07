Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 1,696.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

SLCA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 3.26. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

