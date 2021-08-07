Captrust Financial Advisors Has $43,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 800.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 265.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of UA opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

