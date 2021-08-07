Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $187.59 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.