Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,781 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $466.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.