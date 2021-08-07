Carbon (CRBN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.18 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $146,920.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00136281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,367.19 or 0.99581546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.00809448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,285,665 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

