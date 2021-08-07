Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Cut by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $166,229,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

CAH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

