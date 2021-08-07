Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,234 shares of company stock worth $3,410,485 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.