Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.02.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,680,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,813. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

