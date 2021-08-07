CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

