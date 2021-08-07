CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $19.51. CarParts.com shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 21,881 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTS. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,158 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a PE ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

