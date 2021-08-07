Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

