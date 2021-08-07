Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

