CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.
CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 178,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,626. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
