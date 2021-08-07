CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 178,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,626. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.