Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%.

CVCO opened at $248.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.68.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 price target (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.