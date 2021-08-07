Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.14 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Celo has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00006759 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $852.86 million and approximately $28.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

