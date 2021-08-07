Celsius (CELH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 1,252,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,295. Celsius has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.43 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.