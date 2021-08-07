Centaur Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $536,304.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00861650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041047 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.