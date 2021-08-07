Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,609 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.92. 4,681,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.