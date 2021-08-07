Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 240 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. 331,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,118. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.44 and a one year high of $116.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

