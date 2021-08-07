Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 809 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 23,083,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,757,445. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

